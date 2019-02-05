Contemporary folk night near Worthing will raise funds for Compassion in World Farming

Musician Greg Harper is hosting an evening of contemporary folk music – Storytellers in Song – on Saturday, February 16 at Clapham & Patching Village Hall.

All proceeds will be donated to Compassion in World Farming, a charity based in Godalming and one which is close to Greg's heart.

Sharing the stage with Greg on the night will be Nigel Ratcliffe, Chris Denman and Sarah Stirling.

Greg said: “The Storytellers in Song concert is one of my favourite evenings of the year. It always has such a friendly, welcoming atmosphere. This year the proceeds of the concert will again be donated to Compassion in World Farming. Last year we raised £822 for them. I admire the work that they do to improve the wellbeing of farm animals and the environment in general. After all, the environment is the place where we all live. You could call it by another name… home. It deserves only our best husbandry.”

Philip Lymbery, CEO at Compassion in World Farming, who attended Greg’s gig last year, said: “We are delighted that Greg has chosen to give the proceeds from this concert to Compassion again. Last year’s Storytellers in Song event was a truly-special evening. Greg and his band were on great form, performing to a packed house. Playing songs from the heart, Greg’s beautifully crafted lyrics, made word-paintings over melodies that kept the audience enthralled. Huge thanks to Greg for his continued support.”

Greg added: “The evening promises to be an intimate affair of beautiful music and candlelit seating. Tickets cost £10 and can be purchased in advance at www.gregharpermusic.com.”

