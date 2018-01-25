COUNTY NEWS: Earth, Wind & Fire announced for Sussex's Love Supreme Jazz Festival

Legendary funk and soul superstars are the first act announced for this summer’s event

One of the most acclaimed and commercially popular bands of all time, Earth, Wind & Fire is the first act announced for this summer’s Love Supreme Jazz Festival, which takes place near Lewes, East Sussex. With record sales in excess of 100 million and an array of achievements and awards to their name - including the Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award and induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame - the band have made a profound, lasting impact on popular culture and return to the UK for the first time in two years to headline the closing night of this year’s festival.

The 10-piece band, led by original members Philip Bailey, Verdine White and Ralph Johnson, will bring their thrilling live show to Glyde Place in East Sussex on Sunday July 1st, drawing on a rich catalogue of music that includes an array of international hit singles including ‘September’, ‘Boogie Wonderland’, ‘Let’s Groove’, ‘Shining Star’, ‘Fantasy’, ‘After The Love Has Gone’ and many more.

Love Supreme Festival Director Ciro Romano: "We've been coveting Earth, Wind & Fire since the festival's inception. They're a phenomenal live act with an incredible back catalogue of songs and we know they'll be a massive hit with the Love Supreme audience. Having sold over 100 million records across the course of their career they are also the biggest act we've booked for the festival to date and will provide a fitting finale to this year's event."

Returning for its sixth edition from June 29th – July 1st, The Love Supreme Jazz Festival takes place at Glynde Place near Lewes and gets bigger and better each year. Last year it attracted more than 40,000 music lovers across the weekend and will announce more great names in music next month.

Tickets for this year’s festival start from £54 are on sale now and available from www.lovesupremefestival.com.