Dancehall legend and international hit maker Sean Paul confirms Brighton date

Dancehall legend, Grammy Award winner and international hit maker Sean Paul has announced a set of UK dates for May and June, including Brighton.

Spokesman Mikey Abegunde said: “Commencing in Hull at Bonus Arena on May 26th, Sean Paul will take his must-see, electric live offering to Newcastle (May 29th), Nottingham (June 1st), Glasgow (June 2nd) and Brighton Centre (June 4th), before culminating in a show at Liverpool’s M&S Bank Arena on June 5th. Tickets are available from Friday Febuary 15th 9am on http://Ticketmaster.co.uk.

“The upcoming shows come on the heels of a string of much talked about 2018 UK dates, including a show-stopping set to an 80,000-strong audience at Wembley Stadium for Capital’s Summertime Ball.

“Sean Paul is undeniably one of the most instantly recognizable and popular voices in music and he has continued his remarkable strike rate over the recent years with a string of hits including Sia (feat. Sean Paul) – ‘Cheap Thrills’: 285 million streams On Spotify + over 1.3m Sales on iTunes, Cheap Thrills – No. 1 on the US Chart and over 14 other countries across the world | No. 2 on the UK Chart (In chart for 23 weeks), Clean Bandit – ‘Rockabye’ (feat. Sean Paul and Anne-Marie) which spent nine consecutive weeks at No. 1 on the UK singles chart and has been streamed 838 million times on Spotify, Jay Sean (feat. Sean Paul) – ‘Make My Love Go’: 91 million streams On Spotify, Little Mix (feat. Sean Paul) – Hair: 84 million streams On Spotify and Matoma & Sean Paul – Paradise: 40 Million Streams on Spotify. In 2002 ‘Dutty Rock’ (fuelled by the massive hit singles ‘Gimme The Light’ and ‘Get Busy) went double Platinum in the US and UK with worldwide sales of 3.4 million+ while 2006’s ‘Temperature’ reached x4 Platinum in the US with sales of over 4m.

"Over the span of his career, Sean Paul has worked with some of the world’s biggest artists including Beyoncé, Rihanna, Nicki Minaj, Busta Rhymes, Sia, Kelly Rowland, Enrique Iglesias, Dua Lipa, 2Chainz and Damian ‘Junior Gong’ Marley.

“Aside from being a top-notch performer, Sean Paul is a much sought after music producer and has created music with a number of top Jamaican artists.”

