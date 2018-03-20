Dutch Renaissance masters from the Renaissance Choir

Emsworth’s Renaissance Choir is offering a concert of Dutch Renaissance masters – glittering choral treasures from the time of Breughel.

They will be in action at St Peter’s Church, Petersfield, GU32 3HS, on Saturday, March 24 at 7.30pm.

Spokesman Simon O’Hea said: “The Renaissance Choir is embarking on a year of themed programmes, singing music written by lesser-known composers and works from the Renaissance.

“In this concert the choir will be singing works from the Low Countries, with the focus of this concert on works by Roland Lassus. The choir will sing a balance of intensely-beautiful sacred works and jaunty secular pieces.

“During the concert comparisons will be drawn between the painters and composers of the time, simply because some of the world’s finest art and music came from the late Renaissance period.

“The choir has a considerable reputation, delighting audiences across Europe with the blend and beauty of its sound. Besides performing around five times a year in the Portsmouth area, it has been on tour to Budapest, Lisbon, Krakow, Santiago de Compostela and most recently Rome.”

Tickets are £12 (concessions £10, students £2). These are available by phoning 023 9247 5259, by visiting www.ticketsource.co.uk/renaissancechoir, or on the door.

Simon added: “The Renaissance Choir is an accomplished group of around 35 singers with a reputation across the south of England for sensitive and passionate performances with a truly-blended sound.

“The choir’s repertoire imaginatively balances unaccompanied choral music from the Renaissance period with later, including contemporary works. Although relatively small in number, the choir is accomplished in singing music in both double and triple choir form.

“Peter Gambie has been the choir’s conductor since 1992 and has continued to develop vocal blend and dynamic sensitivity with imaginative and challenging programmes.”

