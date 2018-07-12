Ferring pub's new owners determined to kick start the music scene

New owners Deborah and Chris Hathaway are aiming to restore live pub music at The Tudor Close, Ferringham Lane, Ferring which they have just taken over.

Chris, who describes himself as chief cook and bottle washer to manager Deborah, said: “My wife was manager here anyway and she essentially picked up the reins as the departing owners left. We are now the owners.

“And we would like to introduce some live music. It could be once a month or twice a month. We would like to have some intimate events.

“The maximum capacity here is 150. It is quite a big pub. Given the ages of people around here, us included, I think it would be older 60s, 70s, 80s music, maybe some jazz. It wouldn’t be modern indie or whatever.

“We will source the bands locally. There are some good bands out there. I have seen them. And there are some buskers out there that would be very good.”

Chris and Deborah are launching music events with a steel drum band collective and a singer (TBC) from 4pm (after the village fair) on Saturday, July 21.

“Music will be really as the opportunity arises. We certainly want to make it a regular feature.

“We have been in the village for five years or so, and I understand that there used to be music here some years ago.

“Apparently, it was quite well known as a music pub, and I have spoken to musicians who remember this place when it used to be rocking.

“Ferring is quite a small village. It is very community based. The pub has distanced itself from the community over the past few years. I want to pick it up again and put it at the centre of the village. Running a pub isn’t easy, but Deborah knows the pitfalls, but I think the village of Ferring is almost a microcosm.

“The pub should be at the centre of it all. We are sure that the customers are there, and when I was painting the outside, I was amazed at all the people coming up and saying ‘Thank God, you are smartening it up.’

“People were really pleased to see it.

“We just now want to get some music going in the pub.”

Anyone interested in performing there should pop in and discuss with Chris what they can do.

