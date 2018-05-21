Get ready for SelseyStock!

A great line-up of musicians is promised as SelseyStock doubles its length this weekend.

After its success last year and an award from The Big Lottery Fund, Selsey Town Council’s free music festival has now been extended to a two-day celebration of local music. On May 26 and 27, the event, located at the East Beach Green on Selsey seafront, will see a host of local bands from a variety of musical genres delight the community. The event also sees entertainment from The Bootworks Theatre Company who will be bringing their live Jukeboxes to the event, entertaining the crowds with medleys of classic songs from inside two 1950s jukeboxes. A range of street food and a licensed bar will available over the two-day event from 12pm with bands on stage from 1pm until 10pm.

Community support co-ordinator Sue Osborne said: “We want people to come to Selsey and to see what Selsey has got to offer. We have got a great town. We have got a great seaside and some really interesting independent shops. It’s definitely a lovely place, and we do genuinely have a lot to offer. People can forget. We are at the end of a very long road, but ten minutes south of Chichester, you have got this fabulous town, a traditional fishing community that has expanded, and now we have got so many community groups that contribute to the town.”

Sue believes a big part of its success last year was that it was a free event: “We try to keep most of our events free. We put them on for the community that we serve.” And we had a great range of music.”

There will be even more this year. Saturday will kick off with a couple of bands from Ovation Music in Chichester, from 1pm. From 2pm, the band will be Bad Influence: “They are 60s and 70s and 80s and some originals, a bit of everything really. And then from 4pm we will have Ticklin’ The Pickle, a mix of funk and soul. From 6.30 we have got Rubicon. They are 70s, 80s and 90s and a few originals, a mixture of the last 30 years. And then we have got The Neaps.”

Sunday begins with Emily Barden. Sunday’s music also includes Turnpike Alley and Mr Big Stuff.

Sue doubts the festival will continue to expand next year: “I am not sure we have got the capacity to expand again. We have to think are we making the best use of funds. I think it is likely to stay as a two-day event, but possibly it will be themed on the two days next year and we want to do more to get young people involved.”

Saturday 26 – From 1pm (event opens from midday) Ovation Music; Bad Influence; Ticklin the Pickle; Rubycon; The Neaps.

Sunday 27 – From 1pm (event opens from midday) Emily Barden; Turnpike Alley; Alexis & The Traveller; The Tones; Mr Big Stuff.

