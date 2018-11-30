Michael Ball confirms Brighton date

Michael Ball will be appearing at The Brighton Centre on Wednesday 8th May 2019 as part of his Coming Home To You 2019 tour.

Tickets go on sale on Friday 7th December 2018 at 9am.

Tickets priced from £40

Brighton Centre Box Office: 0844 847 1515 / www.brightoncentre.co.uk



Spokesman Mohammad Qazalbash said: “Multi-platinum recording artist and national treasure Michael Ball today announces a 21-date U.K. tour, supporting his forthcoming studio album Coming Home To You set for release in 2019. The double Olivier Award winner will hit the road in April 2019 until the end of May next year. Tickets go on sale on 07 December at 9am at LiveNation.co.uk.

“Having received critical acclaim for his performances in the West End and on Broadway in shows including Les Misérables, The Phantom of the Opera and the smash hit musical Hairspray, the radio and TV host has since sold millions of albums and toured multiple continents across the world.

“The Classic BRIT Award winner’s album Together with Alfie Boe was Christmas Number 1 in 2016 and their second album Together Again in 2017 went straight to number one, boasting combined sales of more than 1 million copies. Now Michael Ball is set to embark on his next live solo project with a 2019 U.K. tour which promises an evening of entertainment. Don’t miss Michael Ball on his 2019 U.K. tour. Tickets go on sale on 07 December at 9am at LiveNation.co.uk.”

U.K. Tour Dates:

20 April 2019 Nottingham, U.K. Royal Concert Hall

21 April 2019 York, U.K. York Barbican

23 April 2019 Glasgow, U.K. Royal Concert Hall

24 April 2019 Hull, U.K. Bonus Arena

25 April 2019 Gateshead, U.K. Sage

27 April 2019 Bristol, U.K. Hippodrome

28 April 2019 Liverpool, U.K. Empire Theatre

30 April 2019 London, U.K. London Palladium

03 May 2019 Sheffield, U.K. City Hall

04 May 2019 Manchester, U.K. Bridgewater Hall

06 May 2019 Ipswich, U.K. Regent Theatre

08 May 2019 Brighton, U.K. Brighton Centre

10 May 2019 Southampton, U.K. O2 Guildhall

11 May 2019 Oxford, U.K. New Theatre

12 May 2019 Birmingham, U.K. Symphony Hall

15 May 2019 Bournemouth, U.K. Bournemouth International Centre (Windsor Hall)

17 May 2019 Portsmouth, U.K. Guildhall

18 May 2019 Plymouth, U.K. Pavilions

19 May 2019 Cardiff, U.K. St David’s Hall

21 May 2019 Blackpool, U.K. Opera House

22 May 2019 Leicester, U.K. De Montfort Hall

