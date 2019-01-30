Murder ballads, caustic skiffle and bar room melancholy from Los Chicos Muertos in Brighton

An evening of top-quality folk and Americana is promised when Grae J Wall et Los Chicos Muertos perform at The Prince Albert on Saturday February 9.

With a particular penchant for murder ballads, caustic skiffle and bar room melancholy, Grae J. and Los Chicos regularly tour on the continent as well as being stalwarts of the UK acoustica scene, featuring members of The Trailer Trash Orchestra, The Astronauts and Jesus Hooligan.

As an eternal troubadour Grae J's songs are often inspired by his road trips, with narratives set in the motels of Bakersfield, the bar-rooms of Berlin and the back-streets of Paris.

Grae and the band have performed at Glastonbury, Boomtown, Bestival and many more intimate venues across Europe. The band have shared the stage with inspirational characters including TV Smith, Patrik Fitzgerald and John Cooper Clarke as well as backing Ed Tudorpole a few times on live renditions of Swords of a Thousand Men. The boys also collaborated on the production of the acclaimed Knoxville Boy album with Knox (The Vibrators).

Grae J. has contributed tracks to a number of compilation albums including tributes to Kevin Coyne and a self produced tribute to Nikki Sudden. Brand-new album Quinze Petites Morts has received excellent reviews and airplay.

Support on the night comes from The Koan Brothers and garage rockabilly outfit The Scavengers. Doors open at 8pm and admission is £5.

