Music legends The Drifters hit Worthing!

The Drifters are back on tour in the UK with an new show performing all their classic hits from the last six decades



They play Worthing’s Pavilion Theatre on Friday, November 2.



Spokesman David Halford said: “The group The Drifters have been inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, are listed among the greatest artists of all time by Rolling Stone magazine and were asked to perform by former President of the United States, Bill Clinton. They have produced an incredible list of hits, including; Saturday Night At The Movies, Come on Over to My Place, Up On The Roof, Under the Boardwalk, Kissin’ In The Back Row and many, many more.



“Now, in their 65th-anniversary year, The Drifters are back performing with a brand-new line up hand-picked by Tina Treadwell, president of the Treadwell Entertainment Group and owner of The Drifters brand.”



David added: “The Drifters were created in 1953 by George Treadwell and Clyde McPhatter. George Treadwell managed the group and laid the foundation of what would make The Drifters one of the greatest groups of all time. Clyde McPhatter was the lead singer of the group that also saw numerous members over the years including Johnny Moore and Ben E King.



“After George’s untimely death in 1967, it was down to his widow Faye to continue with the group and to determine the direction they would take. Faye took The Drifters onto great achievements that saw the group grow and become a household name.



“Faye Treadwell passed away in May 2011 and then it was down to Tina Treadwell (daughter to George & Faye) to continue the legacy of The Drifters. Tina Treadwell has been in the entertainment industry all her life. She has worked for Disney Channel, and she oversaw careers of the new generation of stars coming through such as Britney Spears & Justin Timberlake. Tina also produced Michael Jackson’s birthday party in Los Angeles in 2003 and today spearheads the TEG (Treadwell Entertainment Group) that deals with artists both in music and acting.”



Tickets on 01903 206206 and online at worthingtheatres.co.uk.

