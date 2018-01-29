New music season for WemsFest

Arts organisation WemsFest launches a new and diverse season of world and folk-based music with a concert by Scottish band The Tannahill Weavers at Chidham Village hall on Sunday, February 4.

WemsFest artistic director Mark Ringwood said: “The five-piece group are celebrating their 50th year of taking their Celtic-based blend of Highland pipes, whistles and fiddles to all corners of the world.”

Their Chidham concert marks 40 years since Mark first put them on in London – a rare event for a Scottish-based band at the time.

“More Celtic follows when Michael McGoldrick, John McCusker, and John Doyle take a break from their worldwide tours with Bob Dylan to play Emsworth Baptist Church on Monday, February 26. Congolese singer Kanda Bongo Man brings his band Kwasa Kwasa to Chidham Village Hall on Friday, March 16, and a week later Phil Cunningham & Aly Bain make a welcome return return to Emsworth Baptist Church on Friday, March 23.”

www.wegottickets.com.