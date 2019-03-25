New single as one-to-watch Slowthai plays Brighton

Slowthai releases a new single as he heads to Concorde 2 in Brighton on March 31.

Spokesman James Wallace said: “Following the punk-influenced Doorman (produced by Mura Masa) which came out last year, slowthai has continued to grow from strength to strength coming fourth in BBC’s coveted Sound of 2019 list.

Another brilliant shift in gear for the Northampton born and bred artist, Peace of Mind sees slowthai tackle the idea of what kind of life is out there for people like him. A British voice for the generation ahead, slowthai’s lyrics cut through with a rawness and unflinching honesty that has the listener hanging on every word and has seen radio tastemakers Annie Mac, Gilles Peterson, Zane Lowe and Benji B all jump on board.

“The video for Peace of Mind is sees slowthai in a repetitive Groundhog Day-style dream sequence, living out a different concept each day. This visual follows a string of impressive videos slowthai has delivered, always ensuring his creative is as impressive as his music.

