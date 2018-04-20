New single from Brighton's Charlie Moss

Brighton-based singer-songwriter Charlie Moss moves towards the dream pop genre with his new single Wait For You.

“I was wanting something more of a 1980s vibe. Dream pop is an upcoming genre mainly from America. It is modernising 1980s pop. It has got atmospheric guitar and quite loud drums and is sharp and punchy.

“The song is basically about falling in love and really trying to prove that if you truly love someone, no matter what the circumstances, you will wait for them if you need to. It is an upbeat poppy song. I wrote it from a personal perspective and also from an imaginary perspective as well. I really love the idea of an upbeat song, and for me, the idea of falling in love is just such an incredible feeling.”

The new single is on all the major online platforms. Charlie’s next gig is on April 28 at Patterns in Brighton, starting at 7pm.

“At the moment, the song stands alone, but I will be working towards an album and it will be on there. I am going to try to write around 80-100 songs in the next six months. I will then pick and choose from those and hopefully get the album released by January 2019.”

Why so many songs?

“I am a bit of a perfectionist. I am 21 now, and I have been writing songs since I was 16. I always write a song and then go back to it and try to improve it and then go back to it a couple of months later and think that it is not as good as I thought it was. I just think the best thing to do is just to write, write, write and then pick and choose from what you have got. The best advice I have had is to write down all your feelings into a song, doing one song a day and then honing in on the songs that you feel attached to. Sometimes I will have writer’s block and my mind is completely blank and then something will come to me at three in the morning and I have just got to write it down, and then other times something might just come to me in the middle of the day. But as soon as you have got a brainwave, you have just got to start working on it!”

Charlie graduated from BIMM Brighton three years ago – and is delighted with the training he got there: “It was really good. It has really helped me get on the ladder in the industry which is one of the most difficult to break into. The teachers were fantastic. It really gave me a push, knowing what I wanted to do. All the teachers are either current or past musicians that have toured with famous bands around the world, and they have that emotional connection. Personally, I am really proud of how far I have come since graduating. I have released two independent EPs and they both charted on the iTunes chart, and I have been picked up by BBC Introducing. I think in music, you have just got to keep on pushing,”

For other stories by Phil, see: https://www.chichester.co.uk/author/Phil.Hewitt2

