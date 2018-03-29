Pixie Lott and the Noisettes confirmed for Isle of Wight’s Eklectica festival

Popstar, Pixie Lott, and indie rock band, the Noisettes, are the latest artists to be confirmed for the music festival Eklectica, which returns to the Isle of Wight on Friday 7 – Sunday 9 September.

The multi-award-winning artists will help close the festival at Robin Hill Country Park and perform to the thousands of festival-goers expected to turn out for the music festival.

Noisettes

Rob Holgate, the event director for Eklectica said: “Having these two acts headline this year’s festival is fantastic. They’re young, they’re cool, they’re current and most importantly they have amazing voices and stellar stage presence so both acts will add to the exciting atmosphere that will no doubt be buzzing around the woodlands.”

Pixie Lott and the Noisettes join a line-up of other industry-leading acts set to take to the stage at this year’s Eklectica festival.

Friday will see a set from radio DJ and presenter, Reggie Yates and a performance from one of the music industry’s most talented rappers, Tinchy Stryder.

Pop rock bands, Scouting for Girls and The Hoosiers will perform on Saturday and then helping to bring the festival to a close on Sunday is Scottish rock band, The Fratellis, and legendary alternative rock band, Toploader.

Eklectica is also committed to championing newcomers in the music industry and will welcome artists including dance/electric band, The Wolf Club, 5-piece indie/electro band, who hail from the Isle of Wight, Nakamarra, and blues-rock guitarist, Kris Barrass, who has just released a new album.

The festival is also providing an opportunity to showcase the region’s local independent food and retail outlets, from quirky stalls such as hand-made, small-batch gin, Mermaid Gin, to the Isle of Wight Ice Cream Company, who source all their milk from just two miles away.

Tickets are available from £25 and include day, weekend and weekend camping tickets.

With easy access from Southampton and Portsmouth, those that book their tickets through the Eklectica website can now claim 25 per cent discounted ferry travel with Red Funnel ferries and 20 per cent discounted ferry travel with Wightlink ferries.

For more information about Eklectica and to book tickets, visit www.eklectica.live