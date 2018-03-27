Project 7 play Chichester's Chichester Inn

Project 7, a band of professional musicians who have played all over the world, will be appearing for the first time at the Chichester Inn, Chichester on Saturday, April 7.

The band, who all now live locally, comprises Matt Gray on bass, Rob Henderson, piano and organ, Lewis Harding, guitar and drummer, Rod Coombes.

Guitarist Lewis Harding said: “We were always jamming together and decided it would be a good idea to form a band to play the style of music we all enjoy.

“All the band members are looking forward to performing in Chichester at a venue where the audiences are known to appreciate live music. We will be playing original material we have written either individually or as a group, which is a combination of funk mixed with prog and R&B. It’s stuff that we enjoy playing and we hope the audience will enjoy it too.”

All the members of the band are successful, professional session musicians who have worked with some of the best names in the business, particularly Rod Coombes who has been playing drums since the age of 17 and is still excited about playing and working on new ideas and projects. Rod, who now lives in Pagham, is best known for playing drums with The Strawbs. He was also in Lulu’s backing band before moving on to more raunchy blues rock with Juicy Lucy, followed by Steelers Wheel, which included playing on the million selling single, Stuck In the Middle With You.

According to Harry Boulter of Time Machine Records in Chichester: “This is going to be a fantastic evening, a mix of world class experience and local talent. Project 7 is an exciting band that is difficult to pigeonhole, but best described as a fusion of original rock and funk.

“To start the evening off in style, the first session will be the Turnaround Duo, which is Lewis Harding and Mike Fry, who have been playing together for nine years.”

Doors 8pm, starts 8.30pm on Saturday, April 7. Tickets £10 on 01243 783185.

