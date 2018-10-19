Rick Astley lines up Brighton gig

Rick Astley is back with a new album and a tour which brings him to the Brighton, Brighton Centre on Saturday, November 3

Spokeswoman Stasi Roe said: “Two years ago Rick Astley returned with an album that surprised everyone, even himself. His number 1 album 50 sold over 300,000 copies and was one of the biggest selling albums of 2016. What was even more incredible was that Rick wrote, produced and played every instrument on that comeback disc.

“And guess what? He’s only gone and done it again! His new album, Beautiful Life, is out now on BMG with an iconic cover shot by Rankin. Each of the twelve tracks arise written, produced and played by Rick. Highlights are many and include the Chic flavored title track, the evocative Rise Up, the insanely-catchy Try and the warm childhood memories of The Good Old Days.

Dates are

October

Thu 25th Glasgow, SEC Armadillo

Fri 26th Hull, Hull Venue

Sat 27th Manchester, Manchester Arena

Mon 29th Gateshead, Gateshead Sage

Tue 30th Gateshead, Gateshead Sage

November

Thu 1st Plymouth, Plymouth Pavilions

Fri 2nd Cardiff, Cardiff Motorpoint Arena

Sat 3rd Brighton, Brighton Centre

Mon 5th Southend, Southend Cliffs Pavilion

Tue 6th Cambridge, Cambridge Corn Exchange

Thu 8th London, London Eventim Apollo

Fri 9th London, London Eventim Apollo

Sat 10th Bournemouth, International Centre

Mon 12th Nottingham, Nottingham Royal Concert Hall

Tue 13th Nottingham, Nottingham Royal Concert Hall

Thu 15th Birmingham, Birmingham Genting Arena

Fri 16th Leeds, Leeds First Direct Arena

Sat 17th Liverpool, Liverpool Echo Arena

