Simple Minds and The Pretenders combine for West Sussex date

Simple Minds, The Pretenders and KT Tunstall will converge on Ardingly, West Sussex next summer.

They will perform on Saturday, September 1 at the South of England Event Centre.

Spokeswoman Ruth Parrish said: “Global icons Simple Minds and The Pretenders continue to enjoy outstanding musical journeys and phenomenal worldwide success. They now come together on the same stage for the first time since Live Aid to present a unique opportunity to see both bands as they tour throughout the UK in 2018.

“Celebrating new albums, Simple Minds and The Pretenders will perform their classic hits, that have made them such a distinctive part of our musical heritage, as well as new material at outdoor venues all over the UK in 2018.

“They will perform at the South of England Event Centre on Saturday 1 September 2018 as part of GRANDSLAM 2018.

“Very special guest, KT Tunstall is confirmed to join the tour. Since taking time out and unleashing her new invigorated album this summer, KT was searching for the next chapter in her musical career. Bringing her unique style and warmth to a legion of loyal fans, as she enchants and engages with every song. KT Tunstall promises to help Simple Minds and The Pretenders take GRANDSLAM 2018 by the horns and fans on a musical journey to remember.”

Tickets are on sale through http://www.ticketmaster.co.uk and http://www.lhgtickets.com