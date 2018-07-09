Spring Into Soul summer concert in Worthing

Spring Into Soul, Worthing’s gospel community choir, will parade some uplifting classics at the summer show.

Three, four and five-part harmony will be demonstrated during the evening at St Paul’s, in Chapel Road, on Sunday.

Mike Pailthorpe, from the choir committee, said: “All profits will go to Chestnut Tree House children’s hospice, hoping to break the £2,000 barrier for this worthy cause, while making Worthing feel uplifted, soulful and full of hope.”

This summer’s show features more well-known tunes, as Spring Into Soul explores its more soulful side.

Set up nearly ten years ago, the choir is still accompanied by a full band.

Siggi Mwasote, choir director, said: “The choir grows year on year as more and more Worthing area people become turned on to the amazingly therapeutic benefits of singing in a supportive group

“We even have more men in the choir this term, which adds a lovely, rich bottom end to our sound.“

Support comes from band Sweet Loretta and Major Minors, a youth gospel choir.

The show starts at the earlier time of 6pm. Tickets are £10 from the choir, £5 concessions, £12 on the door.

