Spring Into Soul summer concert in Worthing

Spring Into Soul is hoping to break the �2,000 barrier in its fundraising for Chestnut Tree House children's hospice
Spring Into Soul, Worthing’s gospel community choir, will parade some uplifting classics at the summer show.

Three, four and five-part harmony will be demonstrated during the evening at St Paul’s, in Chapel Road, on Sunday.

Mike Pailthorpe, from the choir committee, said: “All profits will go to Chestnut Tree House children’s hospice, hoping to break the £2,000 barrier for this worthy cause, while making Worthing feel uplifted, soulful and full of hope.”

This summer’s show features more well-known tunes, as Spring Into Soul explores its more soulful side.

Set up nearly ten years ago, the choir is still accompanied by a full band.

Siggi Mwasote, choir director, said: “The choir grows year on year as more and more Worthing area people become turned on to the amazingly therapeutic benefits of singing in a supportive group

“We even have more men in the choir this term, which adds a lovely, rich bottom end to our sound.“

Support comes from band Sweet Loretta and Major Minors, a youth gospel choir.

The show starts at the earlier time of 6pm. Tickets are £10 from the choir, £5 concessions, £12 on the door.

