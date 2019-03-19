Starsailor's James Walsh confirms Worthing date

Front man of multi-million selling band Starsailor, James Walsh has confirmed a Worthing date.

He plays a solo acoustic gig at St Paul's, Worthing on Saturday, June 1 in support of his latest album Tiger On The Bridge, out Friday, May 31.

Spokesman Steve Guest said: “James recorded Tiger On The Bridge in front of an audience of fans at RAK Studios in London. There was even a successful marriage proposal during the recording which James orchestrated on behalf of the groom-to-be.

“James has proven his own worth as a singer-songwriter in his own right. He’s written songs with Eliza Doolittle, Melanie C, Suzanne Vega and Professor Green to name a few, as well as writing movie soundtracks.

“Starsailor’s initial run of success saw both their Love is Here debut album and the 2003 follow-up Silence is Easy hit number two on the UK charts as they raced to a total of three million sales. The band also enjoyed more than their fair share of prestigious gigs, supporting the likes of The Rolling Stones, The Police, The Killers, and U2.

“This return was swiftly followed by the release of their biggest hits through Good Souls: The Greatest Hits which included two brand new tracks Give Up the Ghost and Hold On (released in September 2015 on Parlophone).”

Chichester’s Pallant House Gallery explores the work of Harold Gilman in centenary year



VegfestUK Brighton to take a break next year



Chichester set Suzi Ruffell on stand-up road as she heads to Brighton



Nick Goss exhibition in Chichester



Angmering Chorale celebrates The Glory of Venice