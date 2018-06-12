Summer Busk features three open-air venues

The Summer Busk, bringing a day of music for charity to Worthing town centre, continues to expand and experiment.

Run in aid of Worthing Churches Homeless Projects, this annual event is in its 17th year and this is the third year in a row to feature more than two venues, operating simultaneously.

Jean Butterworth School of Dancing will perform in Montague Place

On Saturday, the bands and dancers will be in Montague Place, Montague Quarter will feature acoustic ensembles and singers, and South Street Square has some smaller ensembles.

Organiser Richard Amey said the Summer Busk had led the town centre’s open-air volunteer music-making for charity, with the area’s musicians, singers and dancers making a statement of support for the homeless in the area.

“The Summer Busk cannot be accused of standing still,” he said.

“Its current era is of broadening and experiment. This year, it will introduce the Montague Quarter mall as one of its performing venues. This will spotlight a variety of entirely acoustic ensembles and singers producing a wide range of sound, art, style and surprise.

“Gennaro Fiondella and Dan Gilmore will make the arcade feel like a succession of different places around the world. Secret Shore Singers have their own researched repertoire of ribald and reflective Sussex sea shanties and the recently-formed Seven Singers’ offering includes renaissance madrigals. There will be fun from The Featherstone Jazzmen and The Smiley Boys and wide-ranging popular song nostalgia from Ken Pumphrey.”

The bands and dancers will perform in Montague Place, including the Shoreham Allstars’ mobile stage making its Summer Busk debut.

The third venue, South Street Square, will launch at midday with Peter Hammerton making his first Summer Busk appearance, a keenly-anticipated tour de force followed by a sequence of small ensembles.

St Paul’s, which made its first appearance in the Summer Busk programme last year, will host a separate event for Worthing Churches Homeless Projects this year, in its cafe on July 21.

Summer Busk, Saturday, June 16, 2018

Montague Place

10.30am Northbrook Met Theatre Dance

11.15am to 12pm Shoreham Allstars, young musicians

12pm to 12.30pm Host Recordings, three solo artistes

12.30pm to 1.30pm Junkyard Sons, six-piece, all original blues-rock

1.30pm to 2pm Jean Butterworth School of Dancing

2pm to 3.15pm 168 No Sleep, four-piece, favourite pop, R&B, rock

3.15pm to 3.45pm Northbrook Met Theatre Dance

3.45pm to 5pm RG Winfield Blues Band, four-piece, classic blues and rock

Montague Quarter

10am Gennaro Fiondella and Dan Gilmore, international music on accordion and trumpet

11am Seven Singers, a capella folk, pop and madrigal

11.30am The Featherstone Jazzmen, trad jazz

12.30pm Secret Shore Singers, authentic sea shanties

1.30pm The Smiley Boys, utopia of ukeleles

2.30pm Ken Pumphrey, voice, guitar and harmonica

South Street Square

12pm Peter Hammerton, nostalgic pop and rock

1pm Celtic Shore, Irish heritage folk trio

2pm Shoreham Allstars, young artistes

3pm Off the Rails, easy-listening duo

4pm Mostly Jazz – Jax Perry’s chilled vocals