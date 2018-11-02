The Specials confirm Brighton and Portsmouth dates for 40th anniversary year

Tickets go on sale today.

The Specials will be performing in Brighton and Portsmouth next April.

Spokesman Will Barlow said: “The Specials, one of the most electrifying, influential and important bands of all time have announced a 31-date European and UK tour in support of their just announced brand new album, Encore.

“Encore, The Specials first new music for 37 years, will be released on February 1 via UMC /Island Records.

“2019 marks the 40th anniversary of the formation of The Specials and the legendary Two-Tone label in Coventry in 1979, and also marks 10 years since the band reformed to play some of the most vital and joyous live shows in recent memory.”



Tickets go on general sale on Friday 2nd November at 9am GMT / 10am CET

axs.com | ticketmaster.co.uk | seetickets.com

The full list of dates is as follows:

MARCH

29 / COLOGNE E WERK

30 / BRUSSELS ANCIENNE BELGIQUE

APRIL

2 / HAMBURG GROSSE FREIHEIT

3 / BERLIN COLUMBIAHALLE

5 / AMSTERDAM PARADISO

8 / PARIS LA CIGALE

11 / DUBLIN OLYMPIA THEATRE

15 / BOURNEMOUTH O2 ACADEMY

16 / PORTSMOUTH GUILDHALL

17 / BRIGHTON DOME

19 / PLYMOUTH PAVILIONS

20 / EXETER GREAT HALL

21 / CARDIFF UNI GREAT HALL

23 / BLACKBURN KING GEORGE’S HALL

24 / LEICESTER DE MONTFORT HALL

26 / BIRMINGHAM O2 ACADEMY

27 / LIVERPOOL OLYMPIA

28 / MANCHESTER ACADEMY

30 / LEEDS O2 ACADEMY

MAY

01 / CARLISLE SANDS CENTRE

02 / GLASGOW BARROWLAND

04 / NEWCASTLE O2 ACADEMY

05 / MIDDLESBROUGH TOWN HALL

06 / SCARBOROUGH SPA GRAND HALL

08 / SCUNTHORPE THE BATHS HALL

09 / YORK BARBICAN

10 / SHEFFIELD O2 ACADEMY

12 / CAMBRIDGE CORN EXCHANGE

13 / SOUTHEND CLIFF PAVILION

14 / MARGATE WINTER GARDENS

16 / LONDON O2 ACADEMY BRIXTON

