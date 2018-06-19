VIDEO and PICTURES: Summer Busk for Worthing Churches Homeless Projects

Shoppers were treated to a day of live music and dancing at the annual Summer Busk, held in aid of Worthing Churches Homeless Projects.

There were three open-air venues for entertainment in Worthing town centre, plus collection points in Findon and Goring, as part of the charity’s 17th annual flag day.

Secret Shore Singers with their authentic sea shanties in Montague Quarter. Picture: Stephen Goodger

Charlie Chesman, community fundraiser for the charity, said: “Flag days are vital for raising money and awareness to support the wealth of services the charity operates to support the homeless.

“A fantastic £1,259.74 was raised in Worthing, with the donations of £173.67 raised in Findon bringing the total amount raised for the day to a superb £1433.41.”

Richard Amey, who organised the busk, said the musicians spanned the generations, with performances in South Street Square, Montague Quarter and Montague Place.

Shoreham Allstars took part for the first time and other young artistes included Northbrook MET students and Jean Butterworth School of Dancing.

There were sea shanty group Secret Shore Singers, directed by young mum Emily Longhurst, seasoned performers including troubadour Ken Pumphrey, Irish minstrels Celtic Shore and pop-rock purveyors 168 No Sleep and long-standing trad jazz group The Featherstone Jazzmen, including octogenarians John Davidson and Derek Little.

Richard said: “Cloud and wind increased in the afternoon, the task hardened, but onwards the Summer Busk show troopers trooped. Rain held off until RG Winfield Blues Band wailed and boogied through some light coastal precipitation – just when the script said the afternoon should climax in relaxing after-shopping sunshine.”

The flag day saw the charity’s volunteers donate a total of 94 hours of their time to helping raise money and awareness for homelessness.

Charlie added: “Worthing Churches Homeless Projects recognise that homelessness is a community issue and so they work closely with volunteers, agencies and local charities to identify and provide relevant services in the communities they support.

“It is fantastic to see the public engaging with the charity and heart-warming to know they care about Worthing Churches Homeless Projects’ clients.”

