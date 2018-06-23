Video: Watch how Lionel Richie reacted to proposal at his Hove concert

Lionel Richie was upstaged by a proposal at his Hove concert.

The music legend was singing the classic Stuck on You when a man in the front row proposed to his girlfriend.

Lionel Richie at Hove

The romantic gesture was shown on the giant screens at the 1st Central County Ground, home of Sussex Cricket Club.

When he finished the song, Richie congratulated the couple and called the new bride-to-be a 'keeper'. You can watch the video of Richie's reaction above

Richie delighted fans at the concert by singing all his classics. The show was part of the singer's All The Hits World Tour.

