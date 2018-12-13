Worthing gets the chance to remember the late, great George Michael

Spokeswoman Nicola Foskett explains: “Following the untimely death of George Michael on Christmas Day back in 2016, the life of the global superstar has been celebrated with the UK tour of Fastlove: A Tribute to George Michael. The masterfully-crafted tribute concert will be at Worthing’s Assembly Hall on Friday, December 14.

“The show features all his hits including Father Figure, Freedom, Faith and many more. This is one show-stopping extravaganza you do not want to miss. You’ll be getting up to all your best-loved songs from Wham and George’s solo career including Careless Whisper, Freedom 90, Outside and Too Funky.

“This show will take you on a musical journey from the moving Jesus To A Child, to the celebration of Don’t Let The Sun Go Down On Me, to everyone’s favourites I’m Your Man and Wake Me Up. Join the performers as they present a respectful tribute to one of the greatest musicians of all time with a stunning stage show that’s taking the globe by storm. The show is now touring in Australia, Belgium, Denmark, Germany, Holland, Ireland and Sweden, with more countries still to come.

“Relive the passion, the flair and the unique sensitivity of George Michael with Fastlove which features a full-band, saxophonist and some amazing dancers.”

Nicola added: “George Michael was an English singer, songwriter, record producer, and philanthropist who rose to fame as a member of the music duo Wham! and later embarked on a solo career.

“He was widely known for his work in the 1980s and 1990s, including hit Wham! singles such as Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go and Last Christmas and solo albums such as Faith (1987) and Listen Without Prejudice Vol. 1 (1990).”

Tickets 01903 206206.

Titus Rowe is delighted to be back in panto in Bognor Regis!



First anniversary for Jake at St Richard Singers' Christmas concert in Chichester





Latest novel from Yapton author Roberta Grieve goes back to childhood memories





Brighton date for concert celebrating the music of Pixar with films including Toy Story, Ratatouille and A Bug’s Life



Sussex dates on Ben Elton's tour as he returns to the stage after 15 years



Arundel's Carly Paoli releases Christmas single in support of our soldiers







Lindisfarne and Oysterband to headline Bognor's 2019 Southdowns Folk Festival



Funtington Music Group offer their Christmas special with singers Erin Alexander and Tina Gelnere



The Magnard Ensemble perform in the Chichester Chamber Concerts series



Major new bursary for Chichester outsider artists charity in conjunction with The Arts Society South Downs



CBeebies presenter Rebecca Keatley is delighted to join the panto fun in Worthing!







Find out the films coming up on the big screen at Worthing Theatres