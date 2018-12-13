Worthing’s Roots & Shoots Folk Christmas 2018 offers a string of festive entertainments

Coming up are:

Wednesday, December 19 (8pm at St Paul’s, tickets from cafe counter or seetickets.com): Christemas Past with The Telling in Candlelight.

Thursday, December 20 (7.30pm, All Saints, Findon Valley): Richard Durrant’s Candlelit Christmas.

Saturday, December 22 (10.30am – 2pm, free/for charity, at St Paul’s): The Christmas Acoustics. Donations to Worthing’s Turning Tides homeless charity.

Saturday, December 22 (6-9pm, free at Coast Cafe des Artistes): Welcome Yule (6pm); Sing Carols Together with Emily Longhurst (7-9pm) at Coast Cafe.

Spokesman Richard Amey said: “Few old carols older than Victorian ones like Hark The Herald are sung in local churches without traditional choirs. But elsewhere, international professional musicians magically bring the fascinating old carols alive this year under the banner of Worthing’s Roots and Shoot Folk Christmas, which opens up for the town the ancestral heart and spirit of Christmas music.

“Shoreham’s popular multi-genre guitarist has again sold out his tuneful annual Richard Durrant Candlelit Christmas of carols ancient and modern at All Saints Findon Valley, with singer Amy Kakoura and fiddler Nick Pynn. But additionally this year, London-based medieval group The Telling are at St Paul’s bringing an evening of English, French, German, Spanish and Finnish carols going back hundreds of years and originating in dance and folk song.

“Christemas Past’(the spelling is medieval) is their candlelit show, on national tour and staged in partnership with the International Interview Concerts and St Paul’s. It showcases their two singers Clare Norburn and Ariane Prussner (Germany) with Kaisa Pulkkinen, their Finnish Medieval harpist and recorder player. Stage, TV, radio and audio books voice, Patience Tomlinson, intersperses seasonal readings of timeless resonance.

“Familiar evocative medieval carols they have lined up include The Coventry Carol, Gaudete, Veni Veni Emmanuel, Ther is No Rose, Patapan, Riu Riu Chio, Il Est Ne Le Divin Enfant, and Angelus ad Virginem. Around these are plenty more for the audience to discover.

“Combining the responsive St Paul’s performance space with other elements, an authentic ambient setting will be created of typical Interview Concerts intimacy and imagination. The Telling, who interviewed and performed on BBC Radio 4’s peak-time Saturday Live last weekend, will conduct their own short, connective Q&A with the audience, and there will be two appropriate Christmas gift stalls.

“This special production will be a defining event of Worthing’s entertainment this Christmas and a taste of things to come from The Telling in Worthing next year. The St Paul’s boiler has been problematic but heating is assured for Christemas Past.

“The Worthing Roots & Shoots Folk sequence ends with two events on the final Saturday before Christmas. At St Paul’s in the daytime cafe ambience, The Christmas Acoustics has varying-styled instrumental seasonal music and carols from The Sussex Waits and Welcome Yule, four-piece and duo, plus Sussex Down Folk Singers, all in alternating slots. This free event is in support of Worthing’s homeless charity, Turning Tides (formerly Worthing Churches Homeless Projects).

“Then at Coast Cafe des Artistes in the evening, after a spot by Welcome Yule, Worthing folksong historian and singing director Emily Longhurst brings together everyone of all ages to Sing Carols Together. Word sheets of the Christmas favourites are handed out.”

Titus Rowe is delighted to be back in panto in Bognor Regis!



First anniversary for Jake at St Richard Singers' Christmas concert in Chichester





Latest novel from Yapton author Roberta Grieve goes back to childhood memories





Brighton date for concert celebrating the music of Pixar with films including Toy Story, Ratatouille and A Bug’s Life



Sussex dates on Ben Elton's tour as he returns to the stage after 15 years



Arundel's Carly Paoli releases Christmas single in support of our soldiers







Lindisfarne and Oysterband to headline Bognor's 2019 Southdowns Folk Festival



Funtington Music Group offer their Christmas special with singers Erin Alexander and Tina Gelnere



The Magnard Ensemble perform in the Chichester Chamber Concerts series



Major new bursary for Chichester outsider artists charity in conjunction with The Arts Society South Downs



CBeebies presenter Rebecca Keatley is delighted to join the panto fun in Worthing!







Find out the films coming up on the big screen at Worthing Theatres