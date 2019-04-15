Worthing Scout & Guide Gang Show takes to the stage

Worthing Scout & Guide Gang Show will once again be celebrating the scouts and guides movement this year.

Spokesman Davin Wakeford said: “Since 1967 Scouts and Guides from across Worthing have been presenting their bi-annual gang show. This year’s show, which promises to be spectacular, brings together a cast of over 90 Scouts, Guides, Cubs, Brownies, Rangers, Explorers and Leaders who have been rehearsing every Sunday since September.

“Over the years, the show has provided tremendous entertainment to thousands of people, with the costumes a riot of colour, the toe-tapping music from the live show band irresistible and the energy of the cast infectious. It has also been a source of inspiration to thousands of youngsters who have taken part and in quite a few cases; it has been the launch point for a professional career in the entertainment industry.”

Producer Andy Budd said: “Rehearsals are going really well and the whole cast is looking forward to being back at the Pavilion Theatre again in April. We get amazing feedback from shows and the sheer joy on the faces of the performers is a sight to behold. There is something for everyone and you definitely don’t have to have been a Scout or Guide to enjoy the show.”

Davin added: “The show includes an abundance of comedy sketches, music from the West End shows old and new and songs from the charts. If you need a fantastic evening out with a real feel-good factor, this will be it.”

The Worthing Scout & Guide Gang Show is at the Pavilion Theatre, Worthing from Wednesday, April 17 to Saturday, April 20. Performances are at 7.30pm every day except Good Friday when the performance starts at 5pm with matinees on Wednesday and Saturday at 2.30pm. Tickets on http://www.worthinggangshoworg.uk or 01903 206206

