Nautical fundraising event celebrates links with Poland

Musicians are taking part in a twinning fundraising event to continue the legacy of the late Lancing farmer Trevor Passmore.

The aim is to celebrate Adur’s links with Zywiec in Poland and raise money for 3rd / 5th Lancing Sea Scouts.

Saturday’s event, at the Duke of Wellington, in Brighton Road, Shoreham, from 3pm to 7pm, includes food, a raffle, knot-making workshop and the opportunity to make a paracord bracelet.

Shady Grove and The Wellington Wailers are among those performing from 4.30pm.

Adur has been twinned with Zywiec since 2000 and many successful exchanges have taken place, including between the Scout groups.

Trevor Passmore, who died a year ago, was a great supporter of local music, including the Glastonwick Festival at Coombes Farm, and was heavily involved in promoting the links with Poland.

Sarah Williams, from the Duke of Wellington, said: “While the Polish Scouts receive a lot of funding from their mayor, our lot have to make most, if not all, of their finances from events such as these and it is such a worthwhile mission.

“Obviously, in these curious political times, the importance of our local children having actual relationships with people from other places is priceless.”

Prizes in the raffle include a sailing experience for six people, two-hour air rifle shooting session for six people and a signed Sussex County Cricket bat.