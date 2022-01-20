Boris Night: Worthing pub hosts Boris Johnson party with £50 bar tab prize on offer
A Worthing pub is hosting a Boris Johnson party and offering a £50 bar tab for the best outfit.
Boris Night will see Thieves Kitchen, in Warwick Street, become the new 10 Downing Street for one night only.
Guest are invited to attend in their best Boris costume for the chance to win a £50 bar tab.
Bartender Georgia Pash said: “It’s going to be an amazing night and one to never forget. We have staff dressing up, props and decorations, along with a competition for best dress.”
The party will be held on Saturday, January 22, from 5pm to 11.55pm.
Outfit suggestions include your best blazer, shirt, tie combo and a Boris mask.