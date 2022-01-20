Boris Night will see Thieves Kitchen, in Warwick Street, become the new 10 Downing Street for one night only.

Guest are invited to attend in their best Boris costume for the chance to win a £50 bar tab.

Bartender Georgia Pash said: “It’s going to be an amazing night and one to never forget. We have staff dressing up, props and decorations, along with a competition for best dress.”

Boris Night is at Thieves Kitchen in Worthing on Saturday

The party will be held on Saturday, January 22, from 5pm to 11.55pm.