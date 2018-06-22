One Love Worthing returns with biggest event yet

One Love Worthing is a free multiculture festival featuring arts, music and much more.

Taking place at Worthing Assembly Hall on Sunday, the festival will run from 1pm to 6pm.

Organiser Luke Angel said: “It’s set to be a fantastic event.

“One Love Worthing came about from a desire to counteract divisions in our society and bring the community together and celebrate diversity.

“Our free multicultural events raise awareness for community support groups and give people the chance to meet others from different backgrounds, enjoy great food, music, activities and stalls and show how we have more in common than which divides us.”

Last year’s event was a great success, with visitors welcoming the mix of age groups enjoying music and poetry together.

This year is the fourth event and it is the biggest year, with more stalls, Caribbean and vegan food, facepainting, henna, art, fun activities with Brighton and Hove FC, classes from Flamenco Dance Academy and Balasana yoga.

Enjoy performances from Celebration Samba, DJ Tony Kalume, Chesswood School Choir, Worthing Steel Band, Spring into Soul Choir, Capoeira Nago School and Nelson Navarro.

