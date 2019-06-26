Outdoor cinema returns to Worthing with three movies to choose from at Screen on the Green

Screen on the Green is back in Worthing for a second year, offering three open-air films for the whole community.

Bohemian Rhapsody, Peter Rabbit and The Greatest Showman Sing-a-Long will be screened in the grounds of Worthing College over one weekend.

Worthing College wants to build on the success of last year's Screen on the Green

Paul Riley, principal, said: “Building on the success of last year’s event, I’m delighted to see Screen on the Green back, bigger and better this year, as events like this are very much part of our mission, to put the college at the heart of the community.”

On Friday, July 5, Bohemian Rhapsody will be shown at 6pm, tickets £7.50.

On Saturday, July 6, Peter Rabbit will be shown at 12pm, tickets £5, and The Greatest Showman Sing-a-Long will also be shown at 4.30pm, tickets £7.50.

Mr Riley said the college, based north of Grove Lodge Roundabout, off Hill Barn Lane, was pleased to be opening up its beautiful grounds to the community to screen a fiesta of fantastic films.

He added: “I’d like to thank our marketing team and a host of staff and students who have volunteered to make this event possible and we look forward to welcoming as many visitors as possible to what promises to be a fun-packed weekend.”

You can take your own picnic or buy something from food vendors on site.

Live music is also planned and for the screening of Peter Rabbit, there will be inflatables for the children.

Visit www.worthing.ac.uk/screen-on-the-green to book tickets.