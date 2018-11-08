Phileas Fogg’s World of Adventures - The most fun you can have with a fictional Victorian explorer

Around the world in an hour-and-a-half isn’t a reboot of a classic novel for the benefit of fidgety attention-limited Millenials, it’s the basis of a fun new immersive Brighton attraction.

Phileas Fogg’s World of Adventures is a mightily impressive culmination of a two million pound project at Sussex House in Hollingbury, Brigthon (close to the Asda supermarket).

It’s billed as a ‘live theatre experience’ and inspired by the Jules Verne novel Around the World in Eighty Days.

After spending time in a suitably atmospheric reception area, filled with bizarre Steampunk-style gadgets we stepped through the doors into a world of theatrical fun.

Following a brief visit to a Victorian station we were whisked onto a train carriage and introduced to our guide to the puzzles and problem-solving – Phileas Fogg.

The larger-than-life actor portraying the literary explorer took on the role with relish and explained that we were about to take an action-packed journey around the globe in order for him to win a £20,000 wager, while avoiding the long arm of the law in the form of Inspector Fix who was hot on our trail.

Adventurers train tickets are punched ahead of a whiste-stop tour around the world

What followed was a thoroughly enjoyable romp through 16 rooms, all with some superbly-detailed sets, interacting with Phileas and supporting characters.

The whole experience was lifted by the efforts of the actors playing the various characters we met along the way.

From a suitably aloof artist in Venice, to a sozzled cowboy in a Wild West saloon, they gave it their all with some whole-hearted performances and a few cheeky ad-libs for good measure (one girl in our party was advised to make sure she dyed her roots before returning to the saloon!).

The majority of puzzles we encountered on our visit were on the fairly achievable side and wouldn’t necessarily tax experienced escape room goers but were more than-enough to get our noggins working.

The excellent sets are full of detail

But unlike some escape rooms it’s remarkably big and features a few good physical and dexterous tasks amidst the large detailed rooms,

For tickets or to find out more, visit www.phileasfoggsworldofadventures.co.uk.