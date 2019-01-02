Public and private life of Oscar Wilde examined at The Arts Society Steyning

The public and private life of one of the world’s most original and controversial writers will be examined at the next meeting of The Arts Society Steyning.

Oscar Wilde: Up Close and Personal will be delivered by experienced lecturer Giles Ramsay at The Steyning Centre on Monday, January 14.

He wrote his celebrated play The Importance of Being Earnest while staying in Worthing

The poet and playwright famously said: “I put all my genius into my life; I put only my talent into my works.”

After writing in different forms throughout the 1880s, he became one of London’s most popular playwrights.

He is remembered for his epigrams and plays, his only novel, The Picture of Dorian Gray, and the circumstances of his imprisonment and early death.

Giles, who combines academic analysis with hands-on experience to bring a unique insight into the world of theatre, says: “I examine the public and private life of one of the world’s most original and controversial artists.

“Born into a moderately respectable Dublin family, Oscar Wilde recreated himself as an international celebrity and wrote a series of short stories and plays that charmed the world.

“In 1890, he also published the last of the great myths, The Picture of Dorian Gray. Ten years later, Wilde, devoured by his fame, his demons and his decadence, would be dead.”

Giles is a course leader in theatre at the Victoria and Albert Museum in London, an accredited Arts Society lecturer and a fellow of St Chad’s College, Durham University.

He regularly lectures on Cunard’s Queen Mary 2 and Queen Elizabeth and has given numerous talks at institutions ranging from the Foundation for Mexican Literature in Mexico City to The Royal College of Physicians in London.

The society meets at 10am for coffee and the talk follows from 10.30am to midday. Visitors are warmly welcomed with a donation of £5.

