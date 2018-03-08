READER OFFER: New owners bring fresh approach to tapas restaurant

A Spanish tapas bar in Worthing has been reopened with a fresh approach and new vision, while keeping the traditions alive.

Xavi Champion and Chelsea Coles launched Tito’s Tapas & Wine Bar, in Graham Road, Worthing, on Valentine’s Day.

They want to work with local businesses by offering staff a discount and have arranged a special deal for our readers, with a free jug of sangria for a table of four with the voucher in today’s Worthing Herald newspaper, subject to conditions.

Xavi has been involved in the catering business and Spanish cuisine for 30 years.

He named the restaurant after his grandfather, who passed on his extensive Spanish cooking knowledge through the family.

Xavi said: “It is all fresh, that is what we want to highlight. Our aim is to keep it local where we can, so the food is as fresh as possible.

“We want to make it our own thing. The menu is completely different. There was too much on it before, so we have made it a bit more authentic.

“We want to work with the community – we are all local. It was nice to have a soft opening on February 14, now we are established and we have regulars coming back.”

The restaurant was known as Caprichos for decades then changed to Pinchos y Tapas in 2011 following a complete refit. When the restaurant went on the market in October last year, Xavi and Chelsea, who live nearby, decided to take it on but completely refurbish it and give it a whole new look with a fresh vision.

Xavi has done a lot of the work himself, putting in a stunning new bar, a wooden floor and lovely new tables and chairs.

Xavi said: “The restaurant has always had a good reputation but we want to make it our own. It is not disrespectful, it is a new thing. I was involved in all the renovations so we care more, because I did it myself.”

The menu includes salads, meat and cheese dishes. There are 15 tapas dishes, all made fresh to order and served when ready, plus paella and steak.

Popular dishes include pollo picante, herbed chicken goujons served with homemade potato crisps and ali oli (£6.50); cordero, strips of lamb marinated in fresh ginger and oyster sauce, served on a sizzling hot plate (£6.75); tortila de patatas, classic Spanish omelette garnished with fresh coriander (£4); and gambas al ajillo, king prawns cooked in olive oil garnished with crispy garlic shavings (£7.50).

Tito’s Tapas and Wine Bar is at 4 Graham Road, Worthing. It is open 12pm to 3pm from Wednesday to Sunday and 6pm to 11pm from Tuesday to Sunday. Call 01903 212276 to book.