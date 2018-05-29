Returning to roots at Worthing wrestling spectacular

One of the biggest stars in British wrestling tops the bill at a big half-term grappling spectacular being held at the St Paul’s Centre, in Worthing.

James Mason, a globe-trotting former European heavyweight champion, recently appeared on the undercard at the WWE extravaganza at the O2 Arena

And Thursday’s show means a nostalgic return to his roots. It was in Worthing 25 years ago that the-then teenage wonder boy made his ring debut on a show on the pier alongside Giant Haystacks and Kendo Nagasaki. It is eight years since his last appearance in the town, when he won the Worthing Trophy in a field that included Zack Sabre, and seven years since he won the PWF heavyweight title by defeating Robbie Brookside at the Bournemouth International Centre.

Mason faces the Australian Josh ‘Shooter’ Zuccato on his return to Worthing, while the international line-up also includes ‘Fantastic’ David Francisco from Portugal, Latin American ace Gio ‘Slick’ Lombardo and the first Buddhist grappler to appear in Worthing, Josef Kafka.

The show starts at 7.45pm on Thursday, May 31. For ticket details, log on to stpaulsworthing.co.uk