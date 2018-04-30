REVEALED: All the businesses in Worthing with a one or two star food hygiene rating

These restaurants, takeaways and food businesses in Worthing were all given a one or two star hygiene rating by the Food Standards Agency.

CLICK THE GALLERY ICON IN THE MAIN IMAGE, OR THIS LINK TO SEE THE LIST

They were all inspected in 2017 or 2018. We did not include the one restaurant that was inspected in August 2016 as this review was too old.

The rating is based on three categories.

Hygienic handling of food, including preparation, cooking, re-heating, cooling and storage.

Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building, including having appropriate layout, ventilation, hand washing facilities and pest control to enable good food hygiene.

Management of food safety – System or checks in place to ensure that food sold or served is safe to eat, evidence that staff know about food safety, and the food safety officer has confidence that standards will be maintained in future.

It is important to note Worthing does not have any zero rated food hygiene businesses, which is the lowest possible rating given by the Food Standards Agency and where urgent improvement would be necessary.

A one star rating means major improvement is necessary while a two star rating means improvement is necessary.

Please note that the restaurants/cafes may have implemented changes needed since their last inspection.

The Food Standards Agency can be contacted on 020 7276 8829 or by emailing helpline@food.gov.uk