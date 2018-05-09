Shafiques wins technology prize

A Goring restaurant has won a national award for embracing new technologies.

Shafiques Restaurant, in Goring Road, took part in the Catering Circle initiative to tackle growing issues faced by the Indian food sector.

Sami Uddin, director, said: “Shafiques were given the segment around technology and how it’s changing but what restaurants can do to ride the wave and not be left behind.

“The whole point isn’t to compete but to inspire other restaurant owners who are viewing to take on the best ideas and as one sector, move forward from these challenging times.”

Sami had to answer questions in three rounds with ten contestants, with the lowest two knocked out at each stage. The top two from round three went on to the final round and Sami won this on a head-to-head.

He was invited to the award ceremony in London, where he was presented with the Embracing New Technologies trophy.

Sami said new technology at Shafiques had cut the order time down by 60 per cent and enabled him to see clearly the peak times, so he could manage his staff more efficiently.

The addition of an online app, which allowed orders to be printed directly from the till rather than being handwritten, had improved business sixfold.

Sami said: “We need to actually take a stance, realise the power of social media, the power of having your own app, even if it costs you a little bit of money, it saves in the long run.”