Sight charity film to be ‘celebration’

Actor and musician Joe Butcher is to make a celebratory video to promote the work of Sight Support Worthing.

The 23-year-old was brought up in Worthing but now lives in London. He has been the charity’s social media manager for a while but has known of its work for much longer, as his dad Brian Butcher is a member.

Joe said: “Sight Support have commissioned me to make a short film about their work and how it affects the blind and visually impaired people of Worthing.

“I am making this video to celebrate all the work that we do. I will be filming the activities during the whole week, with Bob Smytherman, the president, doing an introduction.

“The aim is to encourage new membership and more volunteers but really the main thing is to celebrate everything the charity does and to show what we do is great.

“On Monday, there will be a drop-in morning where we are hoping to get as many members as possible as the idea is to have a big group shot.”

The charity, formerly known as Worthing Society for the Blind, was established in 1910 and is believed to be the oldest surviving independent charity in the town. The film will go out on social media and on the charity’s website as a celebration of its work.

Anyone with sight problems in the Worthing area is invited to the open morning at the headquarters in Rowlands Road from 10am to midday.