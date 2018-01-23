Sleepout highlights rise in homelessness

With the number of rough sleepers on the increase, Worthing Churches Homeless Projects says its annual sleepout is an important way to highlight the issue.

People are invited to sleep under the stars to bring someone in from the warm by raising money in sponsorship.

The sleepout takes places at Broadwater CE Primary School on Saturday.

Amy Oboussier, community fundraiser, said: “The importance of highlighting the hardship and danger of sleeping rough in our community is more poignant than ever.

“Since 2010, homelessness nationally has increased by 134 per cent. Here in Worthing, homelessness has become more visible and Worthing Churches Homeless Projects have seen an increase in the number of people rough sleeping for the first time.

“There are many reasons people become homeless, however the current housing crisis and changes to the benefits system play a large role.”

Joining the sleepout gives people time to truly reflect on how difficult it can be for rough sleepers.

Worthing mayor and mayoress Alex and Fran Harman and youth mayor Joshua Davies are among those taking part.

Visit www.wchp.org.uk/event/worthing-sleepout-2 or call 01903 680740 ext 242 for more information.