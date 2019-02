Just under 12,000 runners took part in this year's Brighton Half Marathon, raising cash for good dozens of good causes.

See if you can spot your friends and family in our video of the start line at Madeira Drive.

Ready, set, go! Runners set off from Madeira Drive at the Brighton Half Marathon start line

Related stories: Runners set off in Brighton Half Marathon​

Everything you need to know about Brighton Half Marathon



Compostable cups and canned water at Brighton Half Marathon this year

Two dinosaurs took part in the race