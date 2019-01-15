Take selfies inside a McLaren supercar with Talent Within You

Sit inside a McLaren supercar and imagine heads turning as you drive off, at the launch of the Unleash Your Niche Club.

Jo Lewis, sports car colour and design manager, will be driving a McLaren 720S coupe worth £250,000 to Worthing for the first workshop, organised by Talent Within You.

Members will be allowed to sit inside the �250,000 McLaren 720S coupe, take selfies and ask questions

Places are still available, priced £3.50, or book for all seven of the monthly workshops for £21. Visit www.talentwithinyou.org.uk for more information.

The club launches at Worthing Library on Saturday, January 26, from 9am to midday.

Rob Andrew, Sussex Cricket chief executive and former rugby player will give a talk about how discovering your passion can make you a winner every day.

Jo Lewis is colour and design manager at McLaren

Singer Lizzie Haynes, who won Worthing Idol 2011, will open the workshop and special guests include the High Sheriff of West Sussex, Mrs Caroline Nicholls, and Worthing mayor and mayoress Paul and Sandra Baker.

Vicky Vaughan, Talent Within You Founder, who will be running the workshops, said the workshop will also include a quiz and a question and answer session.

