Talk on The Empty Plate Cafe in Worthing planned for residents’ association

Members of Field Place Area Residents’ Association are keen to hear more about the amazing work of The Empty Plate Cafe in Worthing.

A talk is planned at the group’s coffee morning on Friday, November 2, at 10.30am at The Keystone Club, Raleigh Way, Goring, and other residents from across the town are invited along.

Anne Romer, secretary, said: “The Empty Plate Café is the first of its kind in Worthing and West Sussex, serving hot, healthy and nutritious meals made from food saved from landfill.

“The meals are available on a ‘pay as you like’ basis to everybody in the local community, regardless of their financial situation.”

Based at The Love-it Hub, Lovett Court, Maybridge Square, the café has won several awards for the work it does in the community.

For more information about the talk and to book a place, email Anne Romer at anne@aeromer.plus.com or telephone 01903 243478.

