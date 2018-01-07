Talk reveals history of iconic landmark

Find out how a determined curate came to inspire one of the great masterpieces of the Victorian Gothic Revival in the first of this winter’s series of lunchtime talks at the Marlipins Museum in Shoreham.

Jeremy Tomlinson, a member of Lancing College Chapel Trust and secretary of the Friends of Lancing Chapel, will give a lavishly-illustrated talk on the history, architecture and building of the chapel.

He will tell the dramatic story of its construction and explain the vision of the Rev Nathaniel Woodard.

Jeremy became involved with fundraising for the chapel and supervising its maintenance when he retired as registrar at Lancing College.

Plans are currently being made by the Friends to finish the west end by adding a dignified porch and to further develop the use of the Grade I listed building by members of the public.

The talk will be on Friday, January 12, at 12.30pm and will follow the museum’s usual Friday coffee morning.

Entrance is via Middle Street, Shoreham, members £2, non-members £3.