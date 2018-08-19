Tempting tastebuds in East Preston for third year

The third East Preston Food and Drink Festival will feature up to 25 stalls covering a wide variety of foods and drinks.

The festival takes place on East Preston Village Green, in Sea Road, East Preston, on Saturday, August 25, from 12pm to 5pm.

Organisers say the annual event has quickly established itself as a favourite in East Preston’s calendar.

Local favourites returning include The Clockhouse, Indian Street Food and Ristorante Al Mare, alongside Kung Fu Pan, Webbs Mustards & Pickles, Fish Story, Perfectly Preserved, Riverford, Cheesology and Sussex Ice Cream.

New attractions will include Halloumilicious, Cee Cees Argentinian food, Very Nice Vegan, Hardys’ Fudge, JJ’s Cider and Joie de Vin.

Additionally, through the day, there will be food-related demos, a circus skills workshop, Punch and Judy, and glitter make-up.

Keep up to date with the latest festival news on Facebook.

-----

Honda showroom to move from Littlehampton to Peugeot site in Ferring

Petrol station at ASDA in Ferring is approved

Worthing family ‘overwhelmed’ by support after son’s brain tumour diagnosis