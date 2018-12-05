The Australian Pink Floyd Show comes to Brighton

A Pink Floyd tribute act is coming all the way from Australia to play the Brighton Centre next year.

The Australian Pink Floyd Show formed in 1988, playing shows in 35 countries, and even playing a show at David Gilmour's 50th birthday celebration.

In 1993, The Australian Pink Floyd Show performed at the first international Pink Floyd fan convention organised in conjunction with ‘Brain Damage’, the Pink Floyd fan magazine, at Wembley Convention Centre.

Throughout the 1990s, the band played predominately in the UK, , and the following decade saw the band playing bigger and more prestigious venues including the Royal Albert Hall in 2003.

In 2004 the band embarked on its arena tour in celebration of the 30th anniversary of Pink Floyd’s ‘The Dark Side of the Moon’, a tour that took the band on to its first major European and North American tours.

The band has continued to perform worldwide and has played to sell out audiences throughout Europe, UK, America, Canada, South America, Israel and Russia.

The Brighton show is on Friday, November 22 2019, with tickets going on sale this Friday (December 7).