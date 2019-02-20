The Strictly Come Dancing pros bringing The Ballroom Boys to Sussex

Two former Strictly professional dancers are joining forces for a brand new tour.

Ian Waite and Vincent Simone are bringing their ‘Ballroom Boys’ tour to Sussex with dates in May at The Hawth in Crawley and two more in October at The Capitol in Horsham and Pavilion Theatre in Worthing.

“It is a really weird one really as no Strictly male professionals have toured together before, so we thought we would do something a bit different,” said Ian.

Both Ian and Vincent have embarked on tours before. Ian with former dance partners Camilla Sacre-Dallerup, Natalie Lowe, and most recently Oti Mabuse. While Vincent, has graced theatres up and down the country with Flavia Cacace in their Argentine Tango inspired shows

“This show will be a variety show rather than just a dance show,” explained Ian.

“So there is a rat pack section, a top hat and tails Fred and Ginger section and then more vibrant pieces.

“We will share stories and there will be audience participation.”

Work on the show started in August when Ian started designing the set, and costumes, next was the music and the script with the choreography the last for the pair to arrange.

Ian joined Strictly Come Dancing in 2004 and went on to compete in six series being partnered with Olympian Denise Lewis, Jodie Kidd and presenter Zoe Ball.

Whereas Vincent joined in 2006 for seven series, but the pair were friends long before they were on the show together.

“We used to compete against each other, we both competed in the UK Ten Dance competition,” said Ian.

“Vincent is one of the funniest people I know and in previous shows he hasn’t had a speaking part so it will be great for people to see a different side to him and for him to share his Strictly stories.”

Vincent and his dance partner Flavia are well known for their Argentine Tango, which Ian is excited to see Vincent perform as the finale for the show.

Whereas Ian after many years decided to specialise in ballroom.

“Between us we have all the different dance areas covered,” Ian said.

After leaving Strictly as a professional Ian became an expert on the spin off It Takes Two.

“When Strictly is on we have kept Wednesdays and Thursdays free so I will hopefully be back for the show but nothing is set in stone at the moment but I would like to think I will be back,” he said.

As for the BBC show who would Ian like to see as a contestant?

“I think the celebrity bookers at Strictly are great. They always make sure the contestants appeal to every demographic, we have had social media bloggers, cricketers, Paralympians, politicians and presenters.

“It is diverse and you get to see a different side to people.

“But I would love to see a royal involved maybe Zara Phillips or Princess Eugenie or Princess Beatrice would be fantastic

“The show is always evolving which I think makes it great.”

Tickets for The Ballroom Boys are now on sale directly through the theatres or at www.theballroomboys.com

There are also a limited number of VIP tickets available at most venues, where people can meet Ian and Vincent before the show and have photo opportunities.

SUSSEX DATES

Thursday, May 9 - The Hawth, Crawley

Monday, October 14 - Capitol Theatre, Horsham

Tuesday, October 15 - Pavilion Theatre, Worthing



