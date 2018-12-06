10 things coming up in the Worthing area!

Things you won't want to miss!

1 Theatre. The magic of the circus will be your Christmas treat at Brighton Dome Concert Hall from Saturday, December 15-Sunday, December 23 (excluding December 17). Pirates of the Carabina, the trailblazing company of world-class performers, musicians and acrobats behind FLOWN, now take to the stage with HOME, their second show.

2 Music. Angmering Chorale is offering A Choral Christmas at The Angmering School on Saturday, December 15 at 6.30pm Spokeswoman Marilyn Hurdwell said: “We have local school choirs and Patcham Silver Band joining us as usual. What is new is the work we are performing in addition to our carols. There will be plenty of scope for audience participation! Wassail! (Good Health!) is the title of a new work written by popular young composer Alexander L’Estrange. Its subtitle is Songs of Comfort and Joy, for SATB chorus, unison children’s choir and band. The Angmering school choir will be joining us for the first time. The instrumentation is flexible, with piano, recorder, accordion, double bass and plenty of percussion as desired. The music derives mostly from early traditional carols, dance and folk lore. Naturally it includes the rollicking Sussex Carol (collected by Vaughan Williams in Monk’s Gate, Sussex, in 1904), also Wexford, Cornwall, Basque Country, Hereford & Gloucester, and the final movement Wassail is a clever medley of traditional words and various festive tunes from all over England.” Tickets £7 (under 11s free, students £5) are available on the door and from the Chorale box office on 01243 554501; www.theangmeringchorale.org.uk,

3 Theatre. The Rocky Horror Show is the big Christmas attraction at the Theatre Royal Brighton this year (December 13- January 5; tickets 0844 871 7650). The Rocky Horror Show tells the story of Brad and his fiancée Janet, two squeaky clean college kids who meet Dr Frank’n’Furter by chance when their car breaks down outside his house whilst on their way to visit their favourite college professor. It’s an adventure they’ll never forget, with fun, frolics, frocks and frivolity, bursting with timeless songs and outrageous outfits.

4 Music. Lancing and Sompting Concert Band are looking to fill a number of vacancies. You can see if you want to join them by attending their next gig. Sara Owen, band chairman, said: “We are looking to fill the following vacancies: first flute – to join our large flute section; French horn – to join our other horn players; and principal drummer. Must be able to read a percussion score. We have a team of four percussionists and have our own kit. We expect all prospective members to be at least grade 5 level, but the band is stretched by our musical director, James Lelean. Want to hear us first? Our next gig is at the Offington Park Methodist Church in Broadwater on Friday, December 14 at 7.30pm. Please come along and get the measure of us!” For further information, please contact, either James on 07834 073640 musicjl@mail.com or Sara on 07837 957556. Sara.owen@me.com

5 Music. The Worthing Philharmonic Orchestra will be joined by the Worthing Choral Society to give a Grand Christmas Concert on Sunday afternoon, December 16 at 3pm in the Assembly Hall Worthing. Spokeswoman Lynda Bartram said: “This will be a family-friendly performance with plenty of opportunity for everyone including children to take part in singing Christmas carols. WPO music director Dominic Grier (top circle)will conduct together with Aedan Kerney, the Worthing Choral Society director .There will also be enthusiastic help from the choir of Sompting Village Primary School. The programme includes Hely-Hutchinson Carol Symphony, Prokofieff Troika, Pas de Deux from Tchaikovsky Swan Lake and several festive choral items plus of course carol singing. Tickets are just £9, £13 and £16 with children under 16 just £3. Call the box office on 01903 206206 .

6 Panto. Following six years of sell-out fun, LP Creatives are back at the Ropetackle again this year with their Shoreham panto tradition (December 13-31). Tickets for Robin Hood are available on ropetacklecentre.co.uk

7 Music. Curse Of Lono (right) are bringing their UK 2018 tour to Worthing on December 13 (lower circle). They play Worthing’s Bar 42.

8 Panto. Aladdin: The Pantomime, Pavilion Theatre, Worthing, Friday, November 30-Tuesday, January 1. Fame, fortune and the hand in marriage of the beautiful Princess Jasmine await but first our hero must defeat the wicked sorcerer Abanazar who also seeks the lamp and more.. world domination! With his dopey brother Wishee Washee and his ever-faithful mother, dame Widow Twankey by his side, Aladdin must summon all his courage in this rags-to-riches tale of good overcoming evil. The cast includes Lee Latchford-Evans from pop supergroup Steps as Aladdin and CBeebies favourite, presenter Rebecca Keatley, as Princess Jasmine.

9 Theatre. Wick Theatre Company’s latest production is dark, dramatic and will keep you guessing until the final curtain. Performances of Thérèse Raquin run from Wednesday, December 12 to Saturday, December 15 at the Barn Theatre, Southwick Street, Southwick, BN42 4TE. Curtain-up is at 7.45pm. 01273 597094.

10 Music. A Brighton-based choir for people who’ve experienced homelessness and marginalisation will perform at Brighton Dome Concert Hall for the first time, as part of The Big Christmas Singalong! The Choir with No Name opened their Brighton branch in August this year, and the new singers will be joining the charity’s London choir for their annual Big Christmas Singalong! at Brighton Dome Concert Hall on Thursday, December 13. Tickets are available via www.brightondome.org and 01273 709709. Proceeds and donations from the night will support The Choir with No Name and Brighton Housing Trust.

