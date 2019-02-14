10 things coming up in Worthing and Brighton

Things you won't want to miss

1 Theatre. Ghost – The Musical returns to the UK with dates including Theatre Royal Brighton from Tuesday-Saturday, February 19-23. Famous first as the double Academy Award winning movie starring Patrick Swayze, Demi Moore and Whoopi Goldberg, the story now comes offered as a musical with book by Bruce Joel Rubin and score by Dave Stewart and Glenn Ballad. Walking back to their apartment late one night a tragic encounter sees Sam murdered and his beloved girlfriend Molly alone, in despair and utterly lost. But with the help of Oda Mae Brown, a phony storefront psychic, Sam, trapped between this world and the next, tries to communicate with Molly in the hope of saving her from grave danger…

2 Festival. Brighton Science Festival has packed this February half-term with a full programme of events, workshops and shows for young people which showcase the “wonderful world of science” (February 16-24). Spokesman Chris Parkinson said: “Hands-On Half-Term celebrates the scientific method – how the best way to learn about science is by trying something yourself, making mistakes, and learning from them. With this spirit of discovery in mind, we’ve put together a programme that should inspire, educate and enthral young people.” Visit www.brightonscience.com for full listings and tickets.

3 Music. The Sussex Theatre Organ Trust presents Richard Hills at the Wurlitzer organ on Sunday, February 17 starting at 2.30pm at The Assembly Hall, Stoke Abbott Road, Worthing (tickets on 01903 206206). Simon Field, chairman of the Sussex Theatre Organ Trust, said: “Richard ranks as one of the very best theatre organists in the world so the concert promises to be a rousing start to our 2019 season. It will also be something of a memorial to Jim Buckland who created the magnificent Worthing Wurlitzer and who sadly passed away at the age of 98 at the end of 2018. We hope that anyone who wants to hear how amazing the theatre organ can sound in expert hands will come along this Sunday.”

4 Music. Fairport Convention sailed past their 50th anniversary a couple of years ago – and it’s now business as usual for the folk legends. They are back for another winter tour with a concert at Worthing’s Connaught Theatre on Thursday, February 21. “We just love playing music,” says Dave Pegg (bass guitar), the band’s longest-continuously serving member as he heads towards his own half-century (unbroken) with the band in January 2020.

5 Dance. Brendan Cole brings his new show Show Man to Theatre Royal Brighton on Saturday, February 16 at 2.30pm and 7.45pm, promising his most theatrical live tour production yet. Show Man takes its inspiration from the magic of theatre and the movies and Brendan is keen for every single person who comes to the show to experience “the most exceptional night of entertainment.”

6 Comedy. Shoreham’s Ropetackle is the venue on Saturday, February 16 at 8.30pm for the latest Barnstormers Comedy night. Longstanding Barnstormers Comedy MC Kevin Precious will be on hand to introduce three more top acts from the London Comedy Comedy Circuit and beyond. “This month, they comprise the wonderfully-measured musings of Ben Norris, the effortlessly-affable Quincy and one great act as yet to be named”, Kevin said.

7 Theatre. Jack and the Beanstalk, Ropetackle, Shoreham, Friday, February 15, 11.30am, 2.30pm. The classic fairytale now gets the Lyngo treatment so expect lots of surprises and beautiful images as Patrick Lynch (from Cbeebies) tells the gripping story of Jack who sells his cow for five magic beans and finds himself in the land above the clouds. By Marcello Chiarenza; adapted and performed by Patrick Lynch; music by Carlo ‘Cialdo’ Capelli; design assistant Elena Marini.

8 Music. Tradition, spectacle and athleticism, Yamato: the Drummers of Japan have got the lot. And the great news is that you can come to it totally unprepared and still enjoy a thrilling evening. As Gen Hidaka, one of the performers says, no preparation at all is necessary as far as the audience is concerned, ahead of the group’s date at Brighton Dome on February 15 (01273 709709, www.brighton-dome.org ).

9 Theatre. John Partridge and Charlie Stemp lead the cast in Tom Stoppard’s Rough Crossing, with songs and music by André Previn, at Chichester Festival Theatre from February 11-16. Two famous but desperate playwrights (John Partridge and Matthew Cottle) are stuck in an ocean liner headed for New York, feverishly trying to rehearse their latest show before reaching land and opening night. But they are constantly distracted by their delicate composer’s attempts to end it all, having overheard his lover confess her feelings to the leading man.

10 Music. Barry Steele & Friends bring The Roy Orbison Story to Brighton Theatre Royal on Thursday, February 14 at 7.30pm. Spokeswoman Laura Poncia said: “Barry Steele comes with great credentials and a genuine admiration for Roy Orbison. Following his West End debut at The Adelphi Theatre, Barry is set to put the rock back into Roy Orbison as he takes to the stage to commemorate this legend in The Roy Orbison Story In Concert. Get ready for an upbeat night of solid gold 60s hits and 80s contemporary genius as the Roy Orbison Story celebrates the musical legacy of The Big O and his friends. The production also features original material written but never sung by Roy Orbison and showcases elements of the symphonic orchestration first heard on the Hologram tour as well as chart busting hits originally made famous by Jerry Lee Lewis, Procol Harum, Del Shannon, ELO, Tom Petty, Chris Isaak, The Spencer Davis Group and a stunningly-brilliant accolade as the whole cast comes together to pay homage to the original supergroup The Traveling Wilburys.”