10 things to see in West Sussex, Friday to Thursday, April 12-18

Wondering what do over the next seven days?

Here are ten of the best events.

Impressionist Jess Robinson performs No Filter at The Hawth, Crawley, on Friday, April 12 (8pm, 01293 553636, www.hawth.co.uk).
ELO Again bring their spectacular Return To The Blue tour to The Capitol, Horsham, on Friday, April 12 (7.30pm, 01403 750220, www.thecapitolhorsham.com).
The Simon and Garfunkel Story is at Chequer Mead, East Grinstead, on Friday, April 12 (7.30pm, 01342 302000, www.chequermead.org.uk).
The Tony award-winning rock musical comes to Theatre Royal Brighton from April 16-20 (0844 871 7650).
