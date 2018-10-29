Arundel Players celebrate the genius of the late Neil Simon

Arundel Players’ next production is Neil Simon’s comedy drama Chapter Two, directed by Rosey Purchase.

The play runs from Monday, November 5 to Saturday November 10 at the Priory Playhouse in Arundel.

Rosey said: “I was keen to direct this play as it has all the elements I love in a script; it’s funny, poignant, makes you laugh and takes you on an emotional journey.

“The play is a semi-autobiographical and was written as a tribute to Neil Simon’s second wife, Marsha Mason, and her tolerance of his long-lasting grief over the death of his beloved first wife, who died of cancer.

“Chapter Two examines what it means truly to love someone else, and asks whether finding a soul mate can happen more than once in a lifetime”

“The play focuses on recently-widowed writer, George Schneider (Stuart Smithers) who has lost his wife. His younger brother, Leo (Jamie Potts), encourages George to start dating and, after a series of bad matches, introduces him to actress Jennie Malone (Lucinda Dearlove).

“Both Jennie and George are uncertain of Jennie’s readiness to start dating and developing a new romance as Jennie’s break-up with her footballer husband is so recent, and George is haunted by memories of his late wife Barbara.

“However, they fall in love and, after dating for only two weeks, they get married.

“At the same time George’s brother, Leo is reacquainted with Jennie’s friend Faye, played by Nettie Sheridan, who will be performing for the first time with Arundel Players. They are both worried about George and Jennie getting married so quickly.

“Leo and Jennie don’t have it any easier as both have marriages that are in trouble and they contemplate having an affair.”

Rosey added: “This is the second Neil Simon play that I have directed, the first one being The Gingerbread Lady. It is particularly poignant for Arundel Players to be putting on Chapter Two following the death of Neil Simon aged 91 in August this year.

“I hope we can do his fine script justice and that our audiences enjoy his skill at combining both comedy and drama.

“This play is a particular challenge for my set designer, Allan Farrow, and his construction team as they have to create two apartments on one small stage, so in addition to building the two separate apartments it has been necessary to build out the stage.”

Performances start at 7.30pm from November 5 to 10. Tickets for Chapter Two at The Priory Playhouse, London Road, Arundel, BN18 9FA cost £12 and are available from the Box Office on 07523 417926.

To book online visit www.arundelplayers.org.uk and follow the link or go to www.ticketsource.co.uk/arundelplayers.

