Arundel Players will be Killing Time...

The psychological thriller Killing Time, written by Richard Stockwell, is the next production from the Arundel Players. The play runs from Monday, April 9 until Saturday, April 14 at The Priory Playhouse, Arundel.

Directed by Worthing-based, Ian Black, the play is a clever and challenging thriller, he promises.

A chance meeting in a supermarket brings Rick, played by Jamie Potts, and Jane, played by Angela Barber, together after Jane offers Rick a lift home and goes in for a drink.

The first conversation between Rick and Jane seems innocent and the two strangers discover they have a mutual interest, but the audience will soon discover that nothing is in fact a coincidence as gradually the truth emerges. Both Jane and Rick have their own reasons for getting to know more about each other.

Ian said: “When I first read this play, I couldn’t put it down. It is a fantastic mystery thriller, a real page-turner, and I am sure it will keep our audiences guessing all evening.

“The tension builds as the encounter between them becomes combative as the characters alternate between predator and prey. The balance of power shifts between them with each fresh revelation, providing mystery and suspense. There is no turning back until the play is brought to a ruthless and chilling conclusion.”

Killing Time was first produced in the UK by Bill Kenwright and was directed by Roger Redfarn, who now lives in Westbourne. It opened at the Theatre Royal Windsor in 1997 starring Denis Waterman and Glynis Barber.

Roger recalls: “I remember when I read the play for the first time and thought it was a rather good murder mystery; the plot is complex without being confusing and kept the audiences guessing.”

Tickets for Killing Time at The Priory Playhouse, London Road, Arundel, BN18 9FA cost £12 and are available from the box office on 07523 417926. Performances start at 7.30pm from Monday to Saturday, April 9 to 14. Ticketsalso arundelplayers.org.uk or ticketsource.co.uk.

