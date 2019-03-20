Arundel’s Drip Action Theatre Company in action

Arundel’s Drip Action Theatre Company are staging Old Fools by Tristan Bernays at the Victoria Institute in Arundel this week

Spokeswoman Dawn Smithers said: “Tristan Bernays’ Old Fools is a surprising and touching play about a couple, their experience of Alzheimer’s, and their enduring efforts to hold their relationship together through the years. Tonya James and David Stephens star as Viv and Tom.”

The play runs from Wednesday, March 20 to Saturday, March 23 at The Victoria Institute, 10 Tarrant Street, Arundel, starting at 8pm. Tickets are £12, £8 students and are available from The Book Ferret, 34 High Street, Arundel; telephone 01903 88885727; email thebookferret@btconnect.com.

